Bangladesh denies cancelling 10 India deals, says only one ended with consent

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 11:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain has dismissed claims that ten agreements with India have been cancelled, saying only one defence-related deal was scrapped “with mutual consent.”

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Ministry, Hossain clarified, “The list circulating on social media is incorrect. Most of the agreements mentioned do not even exist.”

He said the only cancelled deal was related to the supply of tugboats by India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). Another project, an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) at Mongla, is under review.

His clarification came after Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan claimed on Facebook that ten deals signed during the Hasina government had been terminated. “I do not wish to comment on his remarks,” Hossain said.

“Perhaps he could have avoided doing that.” He added that the interim government is reviewing all recent bilateral deals to ensure they align with Bangladesh’s priorities.