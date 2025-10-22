Bangladesh: BNP says interim govt should act like caretaker, not reinstate old system

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 10:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has clarified that it does not demand a revival of the now-defunct caretaker government system but wants the current interim administration under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to function in a truly neutral, caretaker-like manner in the run-up to the forthcoming national elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said that the BNP has placed its trust in Prof Yunus’s leadership and expects him to ensure a free and fair election environment. “The chief adviser has assured us that neutrality will be maintained at all levels. From now on, major administrative transfers will be directly supervised by him,” Nazrul said.

He explained that the BNP’s emphasis is not on returning to a constitutional model abolished in 2011, but on restoring its essence— neutrality, non-partisanship, and equal opportunity for all parties before the polls. “The people’s demand is simple— a credible election. We don’t need the name of a caretaker system; we need its spirit,” he added.

Nazrul also praised the army’s cooperation with the International Crimes Tribunal in bringing accused officers to court. “The way the process was handled— respecting the rule of law and maintaining institutional discipline— deserves appreciation,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, senior BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury reiterated that the interim government must strictly maintain its caretaker characteristics and avoid taking any major policy decisions before the election. “We want a smooth transition of power through a peaceful and fair election. Those who are controversial or politically affiliated should step down before the polls to avoid any questions of credibility,” he told a discussion at the National Press Club.

Khasru further warned that any deviation from neutrality would damage the credibility of the upcoming election and the government’s reform efforts. “The interim government must not act like a political administration. It should prepare the ground for people’s verdict, not influence it,” he said.

The BNP, which had long campaigned for elections under a non-partisan caretaker system scrapped during the Sheikh Hasina era, appears to have softened its stance in recent months amid changing political realities and international expectations. Party leaders now say they are willing to cooperate with the Yunus-led interim setup if it ensures a level playing field and credible electoral process.

Political observers in Dhaka believe the BNP’s pragmatic tone reflects its confidence ahead of the February polls, which are expected to mark Bangladesh’s first major democratic transition after the July 2024 mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government.