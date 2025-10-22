Bangladesh tribunal orders jail for 15 army officers in enforced disappearance, killing cases

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 11:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) of Bangladesh on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of 15 serving army officers— including a major general and six brigadier generals— in three cases linked to enforced disappearances and killings allegedly committed during the Sheikh Hasina regime.

Brought to the court under tight security around 7:00am, the officers were sent to a sub-jail inside Dhaka Cantonment after the hearing. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said, “The government and jail authorities will decide which facility they will be placed in.”

Defence counsel Barrister Sarwar Hossain claimed the officers were innocent, alleging that “the real perpetrators have fled to India.” He said his clients had “voluntarily surrendered out of respect for the law” and would “prove their innocence in court.” The prosecution, however, rejected the claim, saying the officers were arrested by police and brought to court.

The accused include Major General Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain; Brigadier Generals Md Jahangir Alam, Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, Md Kamrul Hasan, Md Mahbub Alam, Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddique, and Ahmed Tanvir Majahar Siddique; four colonels, three lieutenant colonels, and one major.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, set November 5 and 20 as the next hearing dates for the murder and enforced disappearance cases. Earlier, on October 8, the tribunal had issued arrest warrants against 32 accused, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several former military and police officials.