EU calls Bangladesh a ‘key partner’ in Indo-Pacific strategy

Oct 22, 2025

Oct 22, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The European Union has identified Bangladesh as a “key partner” in the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming its commitment to deepen engagement in the Bay of Bengal region amid growing security and economic challenges. In a policy statement adopted by the EU Council, the bloc said it would strengthen its strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific to promote stability, prosperity, and rule of law.

The EU will host the fourth Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels on November 20–21, following successful meetings in Paris, Stockholm, and Brussels in previous years. The statement, endorsed by all 27 EU member states, cited cooperation with the Indo-Pacific on the green and digital transition, trade, and defence.

The Council also reiterated concerns over Afghanistan and Myanmar and reaffirmed support for a two-state solution in the Middle East. “The Indo-Pacific Ministerial Fora remain a unique platform for fostering mutual security and resilience,” the policy document noted.

