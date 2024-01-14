इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2024 01:50:27      انڈین آواز

Govt has no plan to lift export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar and onions, says Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal said that the Government is not considering any proposal to lift the export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar and onions.

He was addressing the media yesterday in New Delhi. The Minister underlined that there is “no plan or need” to import wheat and sugar.

The remarks come as the Government imposed a ban on the exports of essential commodities to control their price in the domestic market.The Minister, however, mentioned that the Government is helping the friendly nations with their food security needs and exported rice to countries like Indonesia, Senegal, and Gambia.

India implemented restrictive measures, including the prohibition of wheat exports in May 2022, the cessation of non-basmati rice exports starting from July 2023, and the continuation of restrictions on sugar exports beyond October 2023.

