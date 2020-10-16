Govt has initiated multi-dimensional approach to address issue of malnutrition, says PM

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Mr Modi said, the government initiated a multi-dimensional approach to address the issue of malnutrition in the country. He said, where on one hand emphasis was laid on increasing the quotient of nutritious food for children and mothers, on the other special initiatives were taken to enhance sanitization and hygiene standards.

“Drinking water through Jal Jeevan Mission, construction of 11 crore toilets, Immunization under Indradhanush Mission, availability of one rupee sanitary pads and focus on girl education were pushed to bring holistic well-being for everyone in the country” , PM added.

Taking part in a programme on the occasion of World Food Day, Prime Minister said, till 2014 only 11 states in the country had implemented the food security act. The current government, he said, has implemented it for all the States and Union Territories. He said, India is incessantly undertaking necessary reforms to promote global food security. Lauding the new agriculture related acts, he said, they will fortify the Mandis and also the farmers in the country. He said, the APMC mandis are being enabled to be competitive by the government. Prime Minister said, a large network of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) are also being created to bring revolutionary changes in the life of small farmers. He said, the new legislations will ensure that middlemen will have no role in the sale of farm produce in the markets. He said, the farmers will also be assured of good returns for their produce due to these new provisions.

On farmers PM said: “Farmers are an important pillar in the government’s endeavour towards food revolution in the country. Farmers played a significant role in maintenance of a robust food supply chain in the country even during the tough times of Corona virus pandemic”.

Mr. Modi said that the government is committed to protect the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government procurement of crops, which he said, are the essential components of Food Security.

Mr. Modi asserted that these new provisions give liberty to the farmers to terminate the contract anytime they want. He also reassured that the contracts made under the new provisions will pertain only to the farm produce and in no way jeopardise the land of the farmers. Prime Minister also thanked the FAO for declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets and said that the declaration will further help small farmers. He said, the government has incentivised cultivation of crops which are nutrient rich and also ensure good yields to the farmers.

The programme was also attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, senior officials of FAO and other Ministries. It was witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country.