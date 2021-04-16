India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2021 01:35:49      انڈین آواز

Govt fully prepared to deal with growing challenges of Covid pandemic: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has re-assured the countrymen that the government is fully prepared to deal with the growing challenges of the Covid pandemic. Although the cases are rising in the country, he said, there is no shortage of essential items like medical oxygen and ventilators. He added that the government is continuously ramping up its medical infrastructure. The Minister will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Health Ministers of States where the cases are rising at a rapid pace.

On alleged shortage of Remdesivir in the country, the Minister said, the government has asked manufactures to increase production of Remdesivir. He said, enforcement authorities of States and Drugs Controllers have been asked to take action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir

Dr. Harshvardhan today visited AIIMS Trauma Centre facility in New Delhi. The Minister will visit various health care facilities over the next few days to assess and further scale-up facilities in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Health Minister said, India is better equipped to tackle the Covid situation this time around in comparison to last year.

Yet, he said, the casual approach and laxity by the people towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour resulted in the sudden spike. He stressed on the need to strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz