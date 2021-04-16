Govt fully prepared to deal with growing challenges of Covid pandemic: Dr Harsh Vardhan

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has re-assured the countrymen that the government is fully prepared to deal with the growing challenges of the Covid pandemic. Although the cases are rising in the country, he said, there is no shortage of essential items like medical oxygen and ventilators. He added that the government is continuously ramping up its medical infrastructure. The Minister will hold a meeting tomorrow with the Health Ministers of States where the cases are rising at a rapid pace.

On alleged shortage of Remdesivir in the country, the Minister said, the government has asked manufactures to increase production of Remdesivir. He said, enforcement authorities of States and Drugs Controllers have been asked to take action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir

Dr. Harshvardhan today visited AIIMS Trauma Centre facility in New Delhi. The Minister will visit various health care facilities over the next few days to assess and further scale-up facilities in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Health Minister said, India is better equipped to tackle the Covid situation this time around in comparison to last year.

Yet, he said, the casual approach and laxity by the people towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour resulted in the sudden spike. He stressed on the need to strict adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour.