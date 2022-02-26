Govt for making health infrastructure with spirit of One India One Health: PM Modi

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is making efforts to build a health infrastructure in the country which is beyond the big cities with a spirit of One India One Health.

He emphaised that essential health facilities will be brought in villages at block and district level.

Prime Minister said, the Government has adopted a holistic approach in the healthcare system and focus is on health and wellness equally in order to make the country’s healthcare more inclusive and strong.

Addressing post-Union Budget webinar of Health Ministry Mr Modi said this budget expands the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare system over the past seven years.

The Prime Minister said the effort is expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science, promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine like AYUSH and its active engagement in the healthcare system and to provide better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person, every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology.



Mr Modi said, this infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. He said, for this the private sector and other sectors will also have to come forward with more energy.

The Prime Minister said, to strengthen the primary healthcare network, construction of 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers is going on. He said, till now more than 85 thousand centers are providing the facility of routine checkup, vaccination and tests.

Mr Modi said in this budget the facility of mental healthcare has also been added to it.

He said, Union budget 2022-23 in the healthcare sector has focus on three major pillars, expansion of Modern medical science infrastructure and human resources, integrating research in medicine and modern and futuristic technology for better and affordable healthcare.

The Prime Minister said, the healthcare budget has witnessed the upgradation of two lakh Anaganwadis into Saksham Aanganwadi’s. Mr Modi urged the private sector to play a proactive role and meet the operational requirements of the sector.

He said, the country’s healthcare sector has to focus on becoming Aatma Nirbhar in building healthcare objectives, Make In India medicines and medical equipment. He said, quality and affordable healthcare system will scale with PLI scheme for the health industry that can meet national and global demands in medicine. The Prime Minister said, platforms like Cowin have shown India’s prowess in digital technology to the world. He said, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has made an easy interface to connect consumers and healthcare providers.

Mr Modi said, facilities like Telemedicine, remote health care and teleconsultation will cater to mass audiences in times of emergency.

He said, India has an opportunity to show its capabilities to the world and AYUSH will play a key role in improving the health sector and meeting the global health care demands.

The Prime Minister lauded Indian health care professionals, who have been praised worldwide due to their prowess in this sector.

Mr Modi also congratulated the health care professionals involved in the sector for successfully running the Largest Vaccination drive in India.