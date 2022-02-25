Govt focusing on creating skilled manpower, says Mansukh Mandaviya at “Industry Connect 2022”

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

UNION Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has said that India did the best covid management in the world. Addressing an event “Industry Connect 2022: Industry & Academia Synergy” organised jointly by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in association with Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi today, Mr Mandaviya said, India proved its power and capabilities by working in synergy.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged and supported the scientists and they were able to develop made-in-India vaccines within a year of the outbreak. Mr Mandaviya said, India aims to be a five trillion dollar economy and the Government is focusing on creating skilled manpower for the purpose. He said, the core needs of the nation has to be manufactured within it and Atmanirbhar Bharat is the way. The Minister said, earlier 95 per cent of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for medicines were imported and for this first Production Linked Incentive PLI was brought by the Government in pharma sector.

Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said, Government is removing the barriers which were creating problems in doing business. Mr. Khuba said, our country was importing masks, PPE kits, and ventilators before the pandemic but it is now exporting these items worldwide.

Secretary in Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Arti Ahuja said, there is great potential ahead of India and to be successful we need synergy.