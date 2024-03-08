Govt extends ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland/K-Khango

The Union government has extended the ceasefire agreement with two factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) for one year. Union Home Ministry has informed that the Central Government and NSCN/K-Khango and NSCN (Reformation) have mutually decided to extend the ceasefire agreement with effect from the 18th of April, 2024 for one year to bring about a lasting peace in Nagaland with the involvement of Naga people. The Home Ministry stated that the ceasefire will be subject to adherence to the Ceasefire Ground Rules mutually agreed upon and signed by them. The Ceasefire Ground Rules will be subject to mutual review and amendment with the involvement of three parties.