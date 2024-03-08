PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam 

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The ‘National Creators Award recognises the talent of the country’s creator community. He congratulated the women on International Women’s Day.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the country has witnessed a data revolution in the last ten years. He said, the Digital India Mission has created a new world of content creators.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change. The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. In the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award, the Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award, and Best Creator For Social Change.