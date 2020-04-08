2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2020 03:52:48      انڈین آواز
Govt. directs States to ensure availability of essential goods at fair prices

Home Ministry has directed States to ensure availability of essential goods at fair prices for public at large. In a letter to chief secretaries, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked the States to deal strictly with offences of hoarding, black marketing, profiteering and speculative trading. He asked them to ensure proper supply of food items, medicines and medical equipments by invoking provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Mr. Bhalla emphasised that measures including fixing of stock limits, capping of prices, enhancing production, inspection of accounts of dealers and other such actions will be undertaken by the states at the earliest and at regular intervals to ensure production and supply of essential commodities.

He said that those not complying may be dealt severely as offences under Essential Commodities Act are considered as criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of seven years.

