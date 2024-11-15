Govt committed to preserve heritage, culture of tribal: PM Modi

AMN / JAMUI / JHARKHAND

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his government is committed to preserving the heritage and culture of the tribal communities.

Addressing a public meeting in Jamui, Mr. Modi said the government has launched PM JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Utkarsh Gram Abhiyan which has given great results by ensuring direct benefits to tribals. He announced that 80,000 crore rupees would be pumped into the infrastructure development of tribal villages under the Janjatiya Utkarsh Gram Abhiyan. Prime Minister thanked President Droupadi Murmu for her insight into devising such an initiative for tribal society.

The Prime Minister announced to launch of Birsa Munda Gaurav Upvan in tribal-dominated districts on the occasion. He criticised erstwhile governments for not doing justice to the country’s tribal pride, heritage, culture and tradition. In an apparent attack on the Congress party, the PM said erstwhile governments tried to undermine the contribution of Birsa Munda, Sido Kanhu and other tribal brave hearts after the freedom, but the NDA government changed the outlook which was prevailing.

He said we have brought tribal communities to the mainstream by variety of welfare schemes in the health sector, schools, and higher education. Mr Modi said we have turned tribal-dominated areas into aspirational districts. The Prime Minister hailed the knowledge and tradition of tribal community and stressed to preserve them.

He said we focus on education, treatment and employment of tribals and reflections can be corroborated in schemes as we are working seriously to eliminate sickle cell disease, opening more than 700 eklavya schools, tribal research centres and universities.

Mr Modi said we have preserved the traditional and folk medicine of tribal communities and now working to streamline it by roping in WHO.

He said 20 lakh Lakhpati Didi from tribal communities have emerged with government assistance.

He unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He also virtually participated in the ‘Grih Pravesh’ of 11,000 houses built for tribal families under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).