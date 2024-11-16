UPPSC reschedules PCS Pre Exam to December 22

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rescheduled the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 to December 22. To accommodate the needs of competitive exam candidates, the examination will be conducted in a single day rather than over two days, as originally planned for December 7 and 8.

The revised exam will take place on December 22 in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This change aims to ease travel and scheduling issues for candidates, enabling them to complete the exam in one day.

UPPSC authorities, after postponing the Review Officer (RO) / Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exams, also constituted a four-member committee to examine all aspects of the RO/ARO exams. The committee will submit its report shortly. Meanwhile, the aspirants protesting in front of the UP Public Service Commission gate since Monday called off their stir today