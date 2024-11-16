Cocaine worth Rs 900 crore seized in Delhi, Amit Shah praises anti-drug efforts

AMN

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Navy and ATS Gujarat Police, today carried out a joint operation and busted an international drug trafficking cartel in Gujarat. In a social media post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that security agencies have seized 700 kilograms of contraband methamphetamine. Mr Shah said that security agencies are a stellar example of the government’s commitment to the vision of drug-free Bharat.

In a post on X, Shah said, “Pursuing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat. The joint operation carried out by the NCB, Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police stands out as a stellar example of our commitment to the vision as well as the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same. My heartiest congratulations to the agencies on this landmark breakthrough.”

In a joint operation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Indian Navy, and ATS Gujarat Police, a vessel carrying approximately 700 kg of Meth was intercepted in Indian territorial waters. Eight foreign nationals found on the vessel, who had no identity documents, claimed to be Iranians.

Continuous intelligence collection and analysis led to reliable information about an unregistered vessel, lacking AIS, entering Indian waters with Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Operation codenamed “SAGAR-MANTHAN-4” was launched based on this intelligence input, and the vessel was identified and interdicted by the Indian Navy, which mobilised its mission-deployed maritime patrol assets. This resulted in seizure and apprehension on November 15.