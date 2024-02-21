Govt clarifies, ban on export of onions to continue till 31st of March

AMN

AMN

Government of India has clarified that the ban on onion export will continue till 31st March amid reports that the ban might be lifted. Talking to media, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the ban will continue.

Earlier, the export of onion was put under prohibition from 8th December last year till 31st March this year to ensure availability of onion to the domestic consumers at affordable prices. Government took the decision taking into account delay in Kharif arrival, the quantity of onion exported and global situation such as trade and non-trade restrictions imposed by major suppliers such as Turkey, Egypt and Iran. To ensure that farmers are not adversely affected, the government is continuously procuring onions from the farmers under the Price Stabilisation Fund.