FEB 19 -Sensex Climbs 282 Points, Nifty Up by 83 Points; Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank Lead Gainers

The Sensex and Nifty ended in green today amid mixed cues from the global share markets. The BSE Sensex gained 282 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 72,708. The NSE Nifty added 83 points, or 0.37 percent, to settle at 22,122.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index rose 0.29 percent while the Small-cap index gained 0.77 percent.

In the Sensex index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 17 companies appreciated while those of 13 companies declined.

Bajaj Finserv climbed 2.83 percent and ICICI Bank gained 2.03 percent.Bharati Airtel rose two percent and Bajaj Finance added 1.41 percent.

On the other hand, Larsen & Tubro and Wipro both, declined 1.45 percent. IndusInd Bank fell 0.76 percent and TCS slipped 0.67 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 16 sector registered gains, while four witnessed losses.

Consumer Durables gained 1.76 percent and Telecommunication rose 1.52 percent. Utilities advanced 1.29 percent and Services added 1.22 percent.

On the other side, Metal lost 0.87 percent, Realty slipped 0.63 percent and Capital Goods slid 0.62 percent.

The overall Market breadth was positive, as the shares of 2,430 companies advanced while those of 1,537 companies declined. A total of 135 companies remain unchanged.

