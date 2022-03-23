Govt attaches assets worth over Rs 19,000 crore of Vijaya Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi

WEB DESK

The government has said that assets worth over 19 thousand 100 crore rupees relating to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi, have been attached so far. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that out of the total assets attached, assets worth over 15 thousand 113 crore rupees have been restituted to the public sector banks. He said, in addition to this, assets worth over 335 crore have been confiscated by Government of India. The Minister said, the three fugitives have defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off funds through their companies resulting in a total loss of over 22,585 crore rupees to the lenders.