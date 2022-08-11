Govt approves ratification of 11th Additional protocol to Constitution of UPU

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet has approved ratification of the eleventh Additional protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union.

The approval enables the Department of Posts to have the Instrument of Ratification signed by the President of India and have the same deposited with the Director General of the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

This will fulfil the obligations arising from Article 25 and 30 of the UPU Constitution which provides for ratification of the amendments to the Constitution adopted by a Congress as soon as possible by the member countries.

The amendments to the Constitution of UPU adopted by the 27th UPU Congress ensure further legal clarity and stability to the Acts of the Union.