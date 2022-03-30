Govt approves procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters Limited Series from HAL for IAF

By Sudhir Kumar

The Cabinet Committee on Security, CCS has approved procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production at the cost of three thousand 887 crore rupees. The CCS today met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Defence Ministry said, Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state of the art modern combat helicopter.

This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and round-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue, Destruction of Enemy Air Defence and Counter-Insurgency operations.

This will also support to ground forces and will be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, India is continuously growing in its capability to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector.

The manufacturing of Light Combat Helicopter by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will give a further push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost the indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country.