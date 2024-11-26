The Indian Awaaz

Govt approves PAN 2.0 project worth ₹1,435 cr to transform taxpayer registration

Nov 25, 2024
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), has given its approval for the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department. The financial implications for the PAN 2.0 Project will be one thousand 435 crore rupees. Briefing reporters after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under it, the existing system will be completely upgraded and there will be a unified portal. He informed that  PAN 2.0 will have robust cyber security measures. 

Mr Vaishnaw also clarified that the exiting Permanent Account Number will be the same. 

PAN 2.0 Project is an e-Governance project for re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services for the enhanced digital experience of the taxpayers. This will be an upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 eco-system consolidating the core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as PAN validation service. The PAN 2.0 Project resonates with the vision of the Government enshrined in Digital India by enabling the use of PAN as a Common Identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

