BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Approves Market Intervention Scheme for Tomato Price Stabilization

Feb 12, 2025

The government has approved the implementation of the transportation component of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) in view of the falling prices of tomatoes in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other major producing states.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in a statement, has said that, under the scheme, the operational cost incurred in the storage and transportation of tomato, onion, and potato crops from the producing state to other consuming states will be reimbursed to Central Nodal Agencies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

