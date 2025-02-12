Final Trade Feb 13: Sensex-Nifty Extend Losing Streak to 6th Session in Volatile Trade

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended with modest losses in a volatile trade today, extending their declines to the sixth straight session. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, shed 122 points to close at 76,171. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell 26 points to settle at 23,045. The broader market indices at BSE also ended in negative territory. The Mid-Cap index slipped over 0.4 percent, and the Small-Cap index dropped almost half a percent.

In the Sensex index, 17 out of 30 companies ended in logged losses. In the top laggards, Mahindra and Mahindra shed 3.2 percent, ITC slipped over 2.1 percent, and PowerGrid fell 1.6 percent. Among the top gainers, Bajaj Financial Services rose over 2.6 percent, Tata Steel added over 1.6 percent, and Larsen and Toubro gained over one and a half percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 14 out of 21 sectors ended down. In top laggards, Realty slumped more than two and a half percent, Auto lost over 0.8 percent, and Consumer Discretionary fell over 0.7 percent. Conversely, among top gainers, Metal rose over 0.6 percent, Commodities added over 0.3 percent, and Bankex gained 0.28 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,435 companies declined and 1,534 advanced while 97 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 18 companies hit their 52-week high while 611 hit their 52-week low.