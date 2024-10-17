Govt approves hike in DA, MSP for Rabi crops

SUDHIR KUMAR

The government today gave a nod to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for rabi crops for marketing season 2025-26. Information And Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media about the Cabinet decisions taken under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Minister said, rapeseed and mustard MSP has witnessed a maximum increase of 300 rupees per quintal followed by Lentil at 275 rupees per quintal. He said, gram MSP has increased 210 rupees per quintal and wheat 150 rupees per quintal.

Mr. Vaishnaw said, the government also approved the construction of Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multi-tracking project including a new rail-cum-road bridge across Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh. The Minister said, this project will ease connectivity, minimize logistics cost, reduce oil imports and lower CO2 emissions. He said the project cost will be two thousand 642 crore rupees.

The Minister also announced that the cabinet approved a three per cent increase in dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners. The Minister said, an increase in DA will benefit over 49 lakh central government employees and over 64 lakh pensioners.