Amit Shah calls on  police  to protect Fundamental Rights of the citizens

Oct 15, 2024

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has said that the time has now come for the police system to come forward to protect the fundamental rights of the country’s citizens. Mr Shah said that the police system should be alert to minimize the crimes happening within the borders of the country and the time has also come that justice should be delivered to the citizens in the shortest possible time.

Mr Shah was interacting with the probationers of 76 Regular Recruits of the 2023 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in New Delhi today.

During the interaction, the Home Minister said, at present through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), 99 per cent of the police stations of the country have become online. In the new three Criminal laws, emphasis has been laid on timely justice, increasing the proofs of conviction and maximum use of technology. The  Home Minister also said that the judicial process has been made time-bound in the new laws and five  years, the new laws will be fully implemented in every police station across the country, including installation of technology, development of software and training. He added that after this,  the process of justice will be completed within three years following the registration of  FIR.
He also mentioned that  earlier Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were the three sores, but now the government has succeeded in reducing violence by 70 percent  in these three places.

He said that today Indian agencies have complete dominance in these three hotspots.  Mr Shah added that  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s  Viksit Bharat in 2047 would be a terror-free and drug-free country, having internal security, and will ensure protection of human rights and rights of citizens. During the interaction, trainee IPS officers shared their experiences related to training with the Union Home Minister.

