Today is the birth anniversary of former President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam. It was on this day in 1931 that the former President was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Known as the Missile Man of India, Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam specialized in Aeronautical Engineering and made significant contributions as Project Director to develop India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle. He was also responsible for the evolution of ISRO’s launch vehicle program, particularly the PSLV configuration.

After working for two decades at ISRO, Dr. Kalam took on the responsibility of developing indigenous guided missiles and was instrumental in the development and operationalization of the AGNI and PRITHVI missiles. Mr. Kalam is also credited with the weaponization of strategic missile systems and the Pokhran-II nuclear tests, which made India a nuclear weapons state.

He was one of the most distinguished scientists in India, holding the unique honor of receiving honorary doctorates from 30 universities and institutions. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna. In 2002, he became the 11th President of India.