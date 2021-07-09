Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2021 10:46:09      انڈین آواز

Govt appeals people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The government has earnestly appealed to the people not to lower their guard in the fight against Coronavirus saying the threat of the virus is not yet over.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his first meeting with the Council of Ministers about violation of COVID appropriate behaviour by the people.

He said, the Prime Minister expressed concern over this situation saying that over the past few days, pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks and social distancing  have been emerging. Mr Modi said, this is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a sense of fear in us. Mr Agarwal said that the Prime Minister told the Council that as ministers, our aim should not be to instil fear but to request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that we are able to move beyond this pandemic in the times to come.

During his presentation, Mr Agarwal cited the examples of some of the countries including, UK, Russia and Bangladesh where a surge in cases are being noticed. Mr Agarwal said, people should introspect that they should not do those kinds of works which give an invitation to the virus to spread. He said, giving relaxation in restrictions does not mean that the pandemic is over and people should continue to follow COVID safe behaviour.

Speaking about the current situation of pandemic, Lav Aggarwal said that the country is registering a continuous decline in daily cases of COVID-19 and further increase in rate of recovery from infection in the past seven to eight weeks. He said that continuous decline in daily cases is being noticed since India reported a peak with nearly 4.14 lakh cases on 7th May. He said, in the last 24 hours only 43 thousand 393 cases of corona infection were reported. Mr Aggarwal said in the last one week, there has been a drop of 9 per cent in daily reported cases of COVID-19.

Mr Agarwal also informed that till 4th of May, there were 531 districts in the country which were reporting over 100 cases daily, now the number has come down to 86 districts. He informed that till 10th May there were over 37 lakh active cases in the country and after that a continuous decline in such cases were noticed and now it has come down to the level of 4.58 lakh cases. On recovery rate from the infection, Mr Agarwal said that the country is also witnessing a consistent increase in recovery rate. He said, on 3rd May, the overall recovery rate was 81.8 per cent and now it has reached the mark of 97.2 per cent.

Mr Aggarwal also informed that there are 90 districts in the country which constitute 80 per cent of the reported cases out of which 15 districts are from Maharashtra and 14 from Kerala. He said, in these districts there is a need of intensive containment through focussed attention.

On testing of samples, there is continued focus on testing while a sharp decline in cases is being observed. He said, currently 18 lakh tests of COVID -19 on average are being conducted on a daily basis.

Mr Agarwal said, India has crossed the vaccination coverage of 36 crore mark and reached 36.9 crore vaccine doses.

During the media briefing, NITI Aayog Member, Health Dr V K Paul also reiterated the government’s appeal saying that people must take all precautionary measures and follow COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance at all times including tourist sites. He said, the complacency in the fight against the pandemic may have serious effects and cases will go up like other countries. He said, we must not give opportunities to the virus to spread as by great efforts the cases of COVID-19 have been brought down.

On the issue of vaccination of pregnant women, Dr Paul said, the guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women have been issued last week  after deep discussions and evaluation of scientific data. He informed that scientific data is in favour of pregnant women receiving the three vaccines. He also said that the virus can cause more serious illness in pregnant women than the normal person and therefore the pregnant women should receive the vaccine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi  Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succe ...

Manpreet Singh-led side will do at Tokyo what previous teams couldn’t do: Ace striker Jagbir Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace striker and two- time Olympian Jagbir Singh has exuded confidence that Manpreet Singh ...

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz