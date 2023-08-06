Govt allocates over Rs 1,39, 500 crore to extend Bharat Net in 6,40,000 villages

The government has allocated one lakh 39 thousand 579 crore rupees to extend Bharat Net in six lakh 40 thousand villages across the country.

The Communications Ministry said that the extension project of the Bharat Net will be achieved in nearly two year. The Ministry said that the extension project has been decided after the success of a pilot project in 60 thousand Gram Panchayat villages across the country in eight months. The Ministry highlighted that the Bhart Net has reached 1.94 lakh villages during the pilot project and 5 lakh 67 thousand households have active Bharat Net connections so far. The Ministry added that the extension program will also provide nearly two lakh 50 thousand jobs.

Built under the Make in India initiative, Bharat Net is one of the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity programmes, being implemented by Central PSUs including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.