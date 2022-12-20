Government takes several steps for decongestion at IGI Airport

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V. K. Singh said, government has taken several steps for decongestion at IGI Airport.

He said, airlines have been advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters.

The Minister said, additional traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion. He said, display boards, installed at all departure entry gates providing real-time data regarding waiting time.