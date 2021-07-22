DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Government standardises PUCC

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

The Ministry of road transport and highway has standardized the Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) form to a common format to be issued across the country under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

As per Rule 115(7) of the CMVR, 1989 “After the expiry of a period of one year from the date on which the motor vehicle was first registered, every such vehicle shall carry a valid “Pollution under Control” certificate issued by an agency authorised for this purpose by the State Government.

The validity of the certificate shall be for six months and the certificate shall always be carried in the vehicle and produced on demand by the officers referred to in sub-rule (1) of rule 116. Provided that the validity of the certificate shall be twelve months for the vehicles manufactured as per BS-IV or BS-VI norms”.

Implementation of the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 comes under purview of respective Governments of States and Union Territories.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

