Government standardises PUCC

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

The Ministry of road transport and highway has standardized the Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) form to a common format to be issued across the country under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

As per Rule 115(7) of the CMVR, 1989 “After the expiry of a period of one year from the date on which the motor vehicle was first registered, every such vehicle shall carry a valid “Pollution under Control” certificate issued by an agency authorised for this purpose by the State Government.

The validity of the certificate shall be for six months and the certificate shall always be carried in the vehicle and produced on demand by the officers referred to in sub-rule (1) of rule 116. Provided that the validity of the certificate shall be twelve months for the vehicles manufactured as per BS-IV or BS-VI norms”.

Implementation of the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 comes under purview of respective Governments of States and Union Territories.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.