184 Nations Meet in Geneva to Finalize Global Treaty on Plastic Pollution

WEB DESK

In Geneva, negotiaters from 184 countries gathered to make a strong global treaty to stop plastic pollution. The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5.2) is underway in Geneva to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

The Committee which also include a strong delegation of Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) is working high ambition treaty that addresses the full lifecycle of plastics. Some countries wanted faster meetings to finish the work.

The International Indigenous Peoples’ Forum on Plastics (IIPFP) has also called on governments to uphold their rights in all aspects of the treaty, as affirmed by the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

On the other hand, As per the media reports, many big industry lobbyists present there tried to influence the talks.

As per the UN Trade and Development, in 2023, global plastic production reached 436 million metric tons, while trade in plastics surpassed 1.1 trillion dollars, accounting for five per cent of global merchandise trade. It said, 75 per cent of all plastic ever produced has become waste, much of which leaks into oceans and ecosystems.

The study warned plastics are a serious danger to people and the planet. It said, oceans and rivers are already full of plastic, and the problem is getting worse every day. It says this growing imbalance threatens public health, food systems, ecosystems, and long-term development, especially in small-island and coastal nations.