Government seizes over Rs 900 crore in cases of crypto frauds

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government has attached and seized over Nine hundred crore rupees under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, PMLA, in cases of crypto frauds.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that currently crypto assets are unregulated and the Government does not register crypto exchanges.

He said, Directorate of Enforcement is investigating several Crypto fraud cases. He said, in twelve crypto exchange investigations, over 87 crore rupees central GST evasion was detected and with interest and penalties over 110 crore rupees were recovered.

He further said, assets worth 289 crore rupees have been seized under FEMA and show cause notice issued against Zanmay labs private limited for the transactions involving crypto assets worth two thousand 790 crore rupees.