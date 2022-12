AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has officially recognised e-sports in the country. According to a gazette notification, E-Sports will now be a part of the “multisports event” category in India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. E-Sports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games.



Our correspondent reports that the decision is likely to have significant effects on India’s E-sports sector and boost the growth of the country’s E-Sports industry.