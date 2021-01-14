Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
WHO team set to arrive in Wuhan amid a spike in daily COVID numbers in China
Lohri, other Festivals of harvest being celebrated across India
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
Govt. approves procurement of 83 LCA-Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore for IAF
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2021 06:42:03      انڈین آواز

Golf Women: Ridhima fires 67 to open a six-shot lead in first leg of Hero WPGT

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Bengaluru

Playing stunning golf over the last 10 holes Ridhima Dilawari fired  five-under 67 and open up a big six-shot lead at the end of the second round of the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro  Tour at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru. played some stunning golf over the last 10 holes to card

Ridhima is six-under 138 for 36 holes, while her   local  challenger  Pranavi Urs (71), moved into second place at even par 144.

Vani Kapoor, third in the first round, stayed there despite a two-over 74 while Amandeep Drall had a rare off-day with a 78 that included a crippling quadruple bogey on Par-4 seventh hole. 

Amandeep shared the fourth place with Seher Atwal (75) and Ananya Datar (76).
Hitaashee  Bakshi (75-75) was seventh, while her sister Jahnavi Bakshi (79-72), Asmitha Sathish (80-71), Khushi Khanijau (75-76) and a trio of amateurs, Disha Kavery (76-75), Hunar Mittal (76-75) and Vidhatri Urs (74-77) were all tied for eighth at 151.

The story of the day was Ridhima Dilawari, winner of five events in 2019 and once in 2020. Ridhima said she had been working on various aspects of her game during the break between the last season and the new one, and also during the Covid-enforced hiatus.

Following up on her first round 71, she added a 67 with six birdies and just one bogey in the round.  While her first round commenced with a double bogey, the second round had a bogey on the second hole but after that she did not put a foot wrong. She parred six holes in a row from third to eighth before her first birdie of the day on the ninth. She turned in even par.

On the back nine, Ridhima was on fire with birdies on 10th and 13th and then closed the round with three birdies in a row from 16th to the 18th.

Pranavi, who in 2020 won consecutive events with different status – first as an amateur then as a pro at the very next event – had three birdies against back-to-back bogeys on 14th and 15th.

Vani Kapoor had just one birdie and dropped bogeys on second, fourth and 10th for her 73.

Amandeep Drall had highly contrasting first and second rounds. After a steady 71 on the first day, she carded a 78 largely because of one disastrous hole at the Par-4 seventh where she had an eight. She had three other bogeys and just one birdie for the day.

The lead group sees Ridhima Dilawari with Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor, while Amandeep Drall goes out with Ananya Datar and Seher Atwal in the second to last group.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Team India to face Australia in the decider Test at Brisbane

AMN The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a 4th Test in Brisbane between India and Australi ...

Golf Women: Ridhima fires 67 to open a six-shot lead in first leg of Hero WPGT

Bengaluru Playing stunning golf over the last 10 holes Ridhima Dilawari fired  five-under 67 and open up ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!