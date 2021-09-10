Golf: Veer Ahlawat stay put in the lead, Amardeep Malik is a close second

Harpal Singh Bedi

Panchkula, 10 September: Veer Ahlawat carded a sedate one-under 71 but managed to keep the lead in round three of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) on Friday.

The Gurugram-based 25-year-old Ahlawat (67-62-71), mixed round saw him pick up five birdies at the expense of four bogeys and he took his tournament total to 16-under 200.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik (71-65-66) was breathing down the leader’s neck at the culmination of the penultimate round as he struck a terrific 66 consisting of eight birdies and two bogeys to be placed second at 14-under 202.

Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa S (69-65-69) was also in contention in third place at 13-under 203 along with Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (65-70-69) who occupied fourth at 12-under 204.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (66) was the highest-placed among the Chandigarh golfers as he closed the day in tied fifth at 11-under 205 along with Om Prakash Chouhan (66) of Mhow and M Dharma (70) of Bengaluru.

Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh shot the day’s best score of seven-under 65 to move up 34 places into tied 15th at six-under 210. His round featured an eagle, six birdies, and a bogey.

Ranjit Singh was the second Chandigarh player in the top-10 after Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Ranjit was placed tied eighth at 10-under 206 along with Delhi’s Rashid Khan and rookie Kartik Sharma of Gurugram.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh occupied tied 11th place at nine-under 207. Chandigarh’s Bishmadpal Seerha, the lone amateur to make the cut, was tied 39th at even-par 216.

Earlier in the day, the second round was completed by the 65 players who couldn’t finish their rounds on Thursday due to the rain and resulting in a delayed start. At the end of round two, the cut was declared at one-over 145 as fifty-six professionals and one amateur made it to the money rounds. Veer Ahlawat enjoyed a five-shot lead at 15-under 129 at the halfway stage while Chikkarangappa was second at 10-under 134.

Veer Ahlawat had a forgettable front-nine courtesy of his inconsistent chipping as he claimed just two birdies and dropped three bogeys. He had a far better back-nine with three birdies and a bogey that helped him stay the course despite his putts not rolling in. Veer’s last birdie on the 16th was a 15-feet conversion.

Ahlawat, looking for his second title, said, “I had a decent round as I continued to hit it well especially off the tee. But it was one of those days when the putts just didn’t roll in for me, the exact opposite of what happened in round two when I converted everything on the greens. To make matters worse my chipping was totally off as I didn’t land it close enough to the flag to be able to make chip-putts.

HSB