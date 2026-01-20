Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs Amid Tariff Fears and Geopolitical Tensions

Last Updated on January 20, 2026 1:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs Monday as global investors moved towards safe-haven assets following renewed geopolitical tensions triggered by the United States. The rally came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on several European countries amid a dispute linked to Greenland, unsettling global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices jumped 1.68 per cent to reach an all-time high of ₹1,44,905 per 10 grams. Silver witnessed an even sharper rise, climbing 4.39 per cent to ₹3,00,400 per kilogram. Market analysts said the sharp gains reflected heightened risk aversion among investors, who are increasingly wary of escalating trade conflicts and their potential impact on global economic growth.

The surge in precious metals accelerated after President Trump warned of imposing higher duties on imports from eight European nations unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland. The statement has drawn strong reactions from Europe, with European Union envoys reportedly preparing coordinated diplomatic efforts to dissuade Washington from moving forward with the tariffs. At the same time, the EU is also readying possible retaliatory measures if the proposed trade restrictions are implemented.

Experts believe continued uncertainty around trade relations and geopolitics could keep gold and silver prices elevated in the near term.