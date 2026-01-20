The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs Amid Tariff Fears and Geopolitical Tensions

Jan 20, 2026

Last Updated on January 20, 2026 1:11 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs Monday as global investors moved towards safe-haven assets following renewed geopolitical tensions triggered by the United States. The rally came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on several European countries amid a dispute linked to Greenland, unsettling global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices jumped 1.68 per cent to reach an all-time high of ₹1,44,905 per 10 grams. Silver witnessed an even sharper rise, climbing 4.39 per cent to ₹3,00,400 per kilogram. Market analysts said the sharp gains reflected heightened risk aversion among investors, who are increasingly wary of escalating trade conflicts and their potential impact on global economic growth.

The surge in precious metals accelerated after President Trump warned of imposing higher duties on imports from eight European nations unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland. The statement has drawn strong reactions from Europe, with European Union envoys reportedly preparing coordinated diplomatic efforts to dissuade Washington from moving forward with the tariffs. At the same time, the EU is also readying possible retaliatory measures if the proposed trade restrictions are implemented.

Experts believe continued uncertainty around trade relations and geopolitics could keep gold and silver prices elevated in the near term.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus govt says out of 645 minority-related incidents in 2025, only 71 were communal

Jan 19, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh court indicts Chinmoy Krishna Das, 38 others in lawyer murder case

Jan 19, 2026
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Jan 19: सप्ताह की शुरुआत कमजोर, रियल्टी और ऑयल, गैस सेक्टर में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट

Jan 19, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs Amid Tariff Fears and Geopolitical Tensions

20 January 2026 1:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

ٹرمپ آئندہ ہفتوں میں خامنہ ای کو قتل کرنے کی کوشش کرینگے: سابق امریکی سفیر

20 January 2026 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب امارات کے صدر کے درمیان وفد سطح کی بات چیت

20 January 2026 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

سپریم کورٹ کی الیکشن کمیشن کو ہدایت، منطقی تضادات والی ووٹر فہرست شائع کی جائے

20 January 2026 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments