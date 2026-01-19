Yunus govt says out of 645 minority-related incidents in 2025, only 71 were communal

Last Updated on January 19, 2026 11:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that of 645 incidents involving minority communities recorded between January and December 2025, only 71 were communal in nature, citing official police data.

According to a Facebook post by the Chief Adviser’s office, the communal incidents included 38 cases of temple vandalism, eight incidents of temple arson, one temple theft, one murder, and 23 other cases such as threats to idols, Facebook posts, and damage to worship pavilions. Fifty cases have been filed and at least 50 people arrested, it said. The yearlong review was compiled from verified FIRs, general diaries, charge sheets and investigation updates nationwide.

“While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal,” the statement said. It noted that most incidents involving minorities stemmed from land disputes, neighbourhood conflicts, political rivalry, theft, sexual violence and personal enmity, rather than religious hostility.

“Accurate classification helps prevent misinformation and supports more effective law-enforcement responses,” it added. The government said Bangladesh records around 3,000–3,500 violent crime deaths annually, stressing that crime affects all communities. “This is not a number to be proud of. Every life lost is a tragedy,” it said, while claiming law and order is improving through enhanced policing and accountability. “Bangladesh is a country of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, all with equal rights. Ensuring safety and justice for every community is both a constitutional and moral obligation,” the statement said