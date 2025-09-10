Gold prices up by 0,6%, Silver prices by 0.1%

Gold prices hit fresh record highs today. Gold futures with October expiry crossed the key 1,09,500 rupees per 10 grams mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) earlier today. Gold futures with December expiry on MCX also hit an all time high of 1,10,400 rupees per 10 grams today. Future contracts with February and April expiries also hit fresh lifetime highs.

In the Indian bullion market, 24 Karat Gold was trading over 0.6 per cent up at 1,09,600 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver was trading around 0.1 per cent up at 1,25,360 rupees per kilogram, a short while ago.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October contract was trading over 0.7 per cent up at 1,09,208 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver for December contract was trading over 0.1 per cent down at 1,25,367 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.