Final Trade Sep 9: Sensex Crosses 81,100 as Investors Rotate to IT and Pharma

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with modest gains today, supported largely by strength in IT and select heavyweights, even as realty and energy stocks faced selling pressure.

The Sensex rose 314 points, or 0.39%, to finish at 81,101, while the Nifty 50 advanced 95 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 24,868. Broader markets at the BSE also maintained a positive tone, with the Mid-Cap index gaining 0.2% and the Small-Cap index edging up 0.23%, suggesting wider market participation though at a slower pace.

Top Movers in the Sensex Pack

Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. Infosys led the rally, jumping 5% on strong buying amid optimism over robust deal wins and expectations of margin resilience in upcoming quarterly results. Tata Chemicals and Adani Ports climbed 2.4% each, while HCL Tech and Wipro also added notable gains. On the downside, Trent shed nearly 1.8%, Eternal dipped 1.2%, and UltraTech Cement lost 0.9%, reflecting profit booking after a recent rally in cement counters.

Sector-Wise Performance

Out of 21 sectoral indices on the BSE, 13 ended higher. The IT pack emerged as the day’s star performer, buoyed by renewed investor interest in technology stocks amid a softer U.S. bond yield environment and expectations of higher global IT spending. The BSE IT index surged 2.9%, followed by Teck (+2.2%) and Healthcare (+1.3%).

In contrast, Realty (-0.3%), Oil & Gas (-0.3%), Energy (-0.2%), and Auto (-0.1%) saw marginal declines, largely due to valuation concerns and weakness in crude oil trends. Analysts noted that the dip in energy-linked sectors came as global crude prices eased slightly, trimming refining margins.

Market Outlook

Market experts said Tuesday’s trade reflected a sectoral rotation, with investors favoring IT, pharma, and select defensives while booking profits in realty and cyclical counters. Analysts expect the Nifty to face resistance near the 25,000 mark, while support remains at 24,600. The overall sentiment stays positive, backed by strong domestic liquidity and FII inflows.