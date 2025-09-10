Reduction of GST on handicraft items creates competition in global markets

The government has reduced the GST on a broad range of handicraft items from 12 percent to 5 per cent, offering a major boost to artisans and the traditional crafts sector. This reduction applies to items such as wooden, stone, and metal idols, original paintings and engravings, handcrafted candles, carved wooden products, handbags, pouches, stone inlay work, terracotta kitchenware, and decorative artware made of brass, copper, iron, aluminium, and glass. The move aims to make Indian handicrafts more affordable for consumers and more competitive in global markets. By easing the tax burden, the reform is expectedto increase demand for traditional products, and encourage exports. With this step, the government hopes to strengthen India’s cultural economy, supportrural livelihoods, and preserve centuries old craft traditions. It’s a push to ensure that handmade, home grown art doesn’t just survive but thrives. Talking to the media, Chamber of Commerce, Financial Advisor Praveen Sahu hailed this gst reform calling it a golden age for both traders and consumers in our nation. The GST reform marks a transformative step towards empowering artisans, boosting the cultural economy, and making handicrafts more accessible to all.

Post navigation