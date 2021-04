AMN

Gold prices today fell Rs 90 per 10 gram at Multi Commodity Exchange for April contracts. Gold futures were trading around Rs 45,330 per ten gram. Silver futures also declined Rs 50 to trade at around Rs 65,040 per kilogram for May contracts.

In global markets, gold was trading at USD 1,725.40 cents per ounce at the New York Mercantile Exchange while silver was trading at USD 25 per ounce.