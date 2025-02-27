Global order will not be determined by the developed nations: FM Sitharaman

A R DAS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that against all the challenges globally, India is moving ahead with growth. Addressing a media conclave in New Delhi today, Ms Sitharaman said, the global supply chain is where the concentration risks are posing challenges.

She said these are very interesting but very challenging times. The Minister said the Global order will not be determined by the developed nations. She said trade and technology will play a crucial role in the new world order and India will need to participate. Ms Sitharaman said, developed countries also need technology and talent. She said India will have to keep its strategic requirements at the top of the agenda. The Minister said, there are many fundamental issues to address, to meet the aspirations of the growing middle class, poor, and entrepreneurial class.