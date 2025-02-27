Piyush Goyal inaugurates Bharat Calling Conference 2025

Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, today, inaugurated the Bharat Calling Conference 2025 in Mumbai. Addressing the conference Piyush Goyal said that strategic initiatives of the Government of India, including Make in India, Digital India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, are driving innovation, infrastructure development, and economic transformation at an unprecedented scale. He said ‘huge opportunities are unfolding in the country.

Earlier, the Quality of products was a major concern, substandard materials lost our stand on an international platform. India today is at the crux of the quality revolution. We need to follow good manufacturing practices. Sustainability is another important aspect of trade and commerce. Mr Goyal further said that inclusive growth is important for any economy. He noted that Skill building makes the economy stronger. He added that the Skill development will add more jobs in future.

The Minister observed that there is a need to increase our efficiency and competitiveness instead of depending on the Government. The Conference highlights how India stands at the forefront of global economic growth, offering unparalleled opportunities for investment across diverse sectors. With a robust and resilient economy, a large and dynamic consumer market, and a government committed to fostering business-friendly policies.