Global manufacturers turning to India for design capabilities, talent & consistent policies, says Vaishnaw

Jan 24, 2026

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says Global manufacturers turning to India for design capabilities, talent & consistent policies

AMN

The global equipment manufacturers are looking towards India to establish a base due to the country’s design capabilities, large talent pool, and the consistent policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this while interacting with the media during his visit to Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML) Headquarters in the Netherlands. Mr Vaishnaw said that his visit is aimed at understanding advanced technologies related to lithography. He said that India’s upcoming semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, will be using equipment from ASML, which is the world’s leading provider of lithographic tools.

The Minister underscored the significance of advanced lithography technology for India’s emerging semiconductor industry. Emphasising the nation’s growing role in the semiconductor ecosystem, he said that such engagements will accelerate the country’s goal in high-tech manufacturing and innovation.

