India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling: WEF

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 3:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

The World Economic Forum has said that the launch of a new Skills Accelerator in India has strengthened a global network of 45 national accelerators that have collectively supported around 15 million people.

At the conclusion of its 56th annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum announced that India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling.

Announcing major global commitments to invest in workforce skills development, the Forum said, these accelerators bring together governments, businesses and civil society to translate global insights into country-specific action on employment, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

Across the global network, national initiatives are centred on developing skills for the new economy, including human-centric capabilities, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, sustainability, trade, vocational pathways and core business fundamentals.

The WEF noted that its Reskilling Revolution initiative is on track to reach more than 850 million people worldwide, bringing it closer to its goal of equipping 1 billion people with improved access to skills, education and economic opportunities. As part of the initiative, more than 25 technology companies have pledged to support 120 million workers with access to AI tools, skills training and job pathways.

In parallel, India has launched a new national Skills Accelerator aimed at rapidly scaling industry-aligned training programmes and improving employability for millions of workers. With artificial intelligence, geo-economic shifts and the energy transition rapidly reshaping global labour markets, preparing workers for the economy of the future has become an urgent global priority.