The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP describes Jamaat-e-Islami as threat to Bangladesh’s national security

Jan 24, 2026

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 3:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul has described Jamaat-e-Islami as a threat to Bangladesh’s national security, citing the party’s opposition to the 1971 Liberation War.

Speaking at an election street rally in Thakurgaon, Fakhrul said the country could not be safe in the hands of forces that did not want the birth of Bangladesh. “During the Liberation War, Jamaat had pushed us to the brink of death. They dishonoured our mothers and sisters,” he told supporters.

Contesting from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, the BNP leader said his party remains a proven political force committed to the spirit of independence and has worked extensively for national development.

Urging voters to make the right choice in the upcoming election, Fakhrul warned against indulging what he termed “anti-liberation forces.” He also criticised the use of religion in politics, taking a swipe at parties that claim voting for them guarantees entry into heaven.

Calling on voters to support the BNP’s electoral symbol, the “sheaf of paddy,” Fakhrul pledged that a BNP-led government would provide free healthcare services to the people.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling: WEF

Jan 24, 2026
AMN POLITICS

BJP Cherished dream and Political trend in Tamil Nadu

Jan 24, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Police arrest several clergy protesting against US Trump’s increased immigration enforcement

Jan 24, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

تمل ناڈو میں بی جے پی کا پسندیدہ خواب اور سیاسی رجحانات

24 January 2026 4:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अराजकता, असुरक्षा और अल्पसंख्यकों के उत्पीड़न का सामना कर रहा है बांग्लादेश: शेख हसीना

24 January 2026 3:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

BJP का प्रिय सपना और तमिलनाडु के राजनीतिक रुझान

24 January 2026 3:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling: WEF

24 January 2026 3:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments