BNP describes Jamaat-e-Islami as threat to Bangladesh’s national security

Last Updated on January 24, 2026 3:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DHAKA

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul has described Jamaat-e-Islami as a threat to Bangladesh’s national security, citing the party’s opposition to the 1971 Liberation War.

Speaking at an election street rally in Thakurgaon, Fakhrul said the country could not be safe in the hands of forces that did not want the birth of Bangladesh. “During the Liberation War, Jamaat had pushed us to the brink of death. They dishonoured our mothers and sisters,” he told supporters.

Contesting from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency, the BNP leader said his party remains a proven political force committed to the spirit of independence and has worked extensively for national development.

Urging voters to make the right choice in the upcoming election, Fakhrul warned against indulging what he termed “anti-liberation forces.” He also criticised the use of religion in politics, taking a swipe at parties that claim voting for them guarantees entry into heaven.

Calling on voters to support the BNP’s electoral symbol, the “sheaf of paddy,” Fakhrul pledged that a BNP-led government would provide free healthcare services to the people.