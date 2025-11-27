The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Georgia Court Dismisses Trump Election Case Amid Prosecutor Controversy

Nov 27, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

A local court in Georgia has dismissed a case, plagued by a prosecutorial scandal, against US President Donald Trump, charging him with conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, which he lost. Judge Scott McAfee dismissed the case yesterday after the prosecutor who took over the case, Peter Skandalakis, acknowledged he could not proceed with the case filed in 2023.

The case suffered a setback when local prosecutor Fani Willis, who brought the case in a Fulton County court, was removed from the case amid allegations involving her affair with a lawyer she appointed to help with the case. Trump would have faced prison terms of at least five years if he had been convicted. This was the third case against him to be dropped after he returned to the White House. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

South Africa not Worthy of Membership Anywhere, Says Trump

Nov 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Guinea-Bissau Coup: Elections Suspended, Borders Closed Amid Curfew

Nov 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2 US National Guard Members Critically Injured in Shooting Near White House

Nov 27, 2025

You missed

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Hails Startup-Led Space Growth

27 November 2025 1:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN CINEMA / TV

Spanish Drama “Fury” Premieres at 56th IFFI in Best Debut Director Category

27 November 2025 1:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India to Grow 6.6% Next Fiscal, Says IMF Report

27 November 2025 1:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ AMN

South Africa not Worthy of Membership Anywhere, Says Trump

27 November 2025 12:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments