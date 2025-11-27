Georgia Court Dismisses Trump Election Case Amid Prosecutor Controversy

AMN/ NEWS DESK

A local court in Georgia has dismissed a case, plagued by a prosecutorial scandal, against US President Donald Trump, charging him with conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, which he lost. Judge Scott McAfee dismissed the case yesterday after the prosecutor who took over the case, Peter Skandalakis, acknowledged he could not proceed with the case filed in 2023.

The case suffered a setback when local prosecutor Fani Willis, who brought the case in a Fulton County court, was removed from the case amid allegations involving her affair with a lawyer she appointed to help with the case. Trump would have faced prison terms of at least five years if he had been convicted. This was the third case against him to be dropped after he returned to the White House.