2 US National Guard Members Critically Injured in Shooting Near White House

Nov 27, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Two US National Guard members from West Virginia were in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on them in an apparent targeted shooting near the White House yesterday. According to several sources, the FBI is currently investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism, suggesting authorities are trying to determine if it may have been inspired by an international terrorist organisation.

The Guard members were a woman and a man, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the situation and were being treated at local hospitals. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said the unidentified suspect rounded a corner, raised his arm with the weapon and opened fire about 2:15 p.m. local time. The suspect was in custody after being subdued by other Guard members nearby, according to Carroll. The unidentified male suspect was in critical condition.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump has directed the deployment of 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington, DC, following the shooting of two Guardsmen near the White House. Hegseth said this will only stiffen the resolve to ensure that they make the city safe and beautiful. He added the attack appeared to target service members.

