GDP registers growth in July-September quarter of current financial year

Gross domestic product (GDP) of the country grew 6.3 percent in July-September quarter of the current financial year as compared to 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

According to the data released today by the National Statistical Office (NSO), during the July-September quaerter, the country’s gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net product taxes and reflects growth in supply, grew 5.6 per cent, against 8.3 per cent a year ago.

During the reported quarter, trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting registered a growth of 14.7 per cent, higher as compared with 9.6 per cent a year ago. The GDP of the country had grown 13.5 per cent in previous quarter.