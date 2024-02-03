इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 12:32:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gaza economic recovery could take decades: UN report

Leave a comment
Published On: By
In Gaza, every day is a struggle to find bread and water. Without safe water, many people will die from deprivation and disease.
© UNRWA
 
In Gaza, every day is a struggle to find bread and water. Without safe water, many people will die from deprivation and disease.

UN NEWS

The war in Gaza has resulted in an unprecedented level of destruction to its economy which will take tens of billions of dollars and decades to reverse, UN trade and development body UNCTAD said in a new report on Wednesday. 

The preliminary assessment of the social and economic impacts of the conflict examines Gross Domestic Product (GDP) loss, recovery timelines and the enduring effects on poverty and household expenditure.

It is estimated the annual GDP of Gaza declined by $655 million last year, equivalent to 24 per cent.

“If Gaza is to remerge with a viable economy, the military confrontation should end immediately, and reconstruction should begin in earnest and without delay. The international community needs to act now before it is too late,” the report recommended.

Accelerated economic decline 

Gaza has been under blockade since 2007, after Hamas seized power, and had an average growth rate of 0.4 per cent through 2022.

UNCTAD estimated that the economy had already contracted by 4.5 per cent in the first three quarters of 2023. 

 “However, the military operation has greatly accelerated the decline and precipitated a 24 per cent GDP contraction and a 26.1 per cent drop in GDP per capita for the entire year,” it said. 

The report found that if fighting were to stop immediately with reconstruction starting right away, and the 2007-2022 growth trend persists, it would take until 2092 just to restore the GDP levels of 2022, with GDP per capita and socioeconomic conditions declining. 

“However, even with the most optimistic scenario that GDP could grow at 10 per cent annually it would still take Gaza’s GDP per capita until 2035 to pre-blockade level of 2006.” 

Dire socioeconomic conditions 

Conditions were already dire in the Gaza Strip, which is one of the most densely populated places on the planet, with more than two million Palestinians confined to 365 square kilometres, or 141 square miles. 

The majority, 80 per cent, relied on international aid; two-thirds of the population lived below the poverty line, and unemployment stood at 45 per cent before the war.  People lacked adequate access to clean water, electricity and a proper sewage system. Additionally, much of the damage from previous Israeli military operations remained unrepaired. 

Restoring pre-conflict socioeconomic conditions will take decades and requires substantial foreign aid, UNCTAD said, noting that the ongoing military operation has displaced 85 per cent of Gaza’s population.  Economic activity has ground to a halt, and poverty and unemployment have deepened.

Today, nearly 80 per cent of the labour force is unemployed, while some 37,379 buildings — equivalent to 18 per cent of total structures in Gaza — have been damaged or destroyed.

“The Gaza Strip, half of whose population are children, is now rendered almost uninhabitable with people lacking adequate sources of income, access to water, sanitation, health or education,” UNCTAD said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گیان واپی مسجد کے عبوری آڈر و دیگر امور پرمسلم لیڈر شپ کا سخت رد عمل

نئی دہلی،2 فروری2024: گیان واپی مسجد کی نچلی منزل  میں راتوں  ...

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart